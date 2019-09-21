VW and Porsche recall 227,000 cars
Volkswagen and Porsche recall in different countries 227 000 cars, 2015-2016 model years. The reason for this is the possible problems with the seat belts and airbags.
Under a service campaign, in particular, got compact crossover VW Tiguan, Sharan minivan, and sedan-CC coupe 2015 release, as well as Porsche 911, Boxster Roadster, Cayman sports coupe and sports car Panamera 2015-2016 model years.
Volkswagen confirmed this information and said that at the time of review will hold a software update. In turn, the representatives of Porsche said that they are due to this defect check of about 23 500 cars. Nearly 3 900 of them in Germany, and the rest in other countries. Unfortunately, not yet known in which specific countries Volkswagen and Porsche will withdraw the above mentioned cars. Possibly in our country too.
Affected if any of the people because of problems with the seat belts and airbags – not reported.
Note that Porsche Panamera mid-2018, six times responded for various reasons (for example, due to problems in the control of the control unit to the air conditioner fan).