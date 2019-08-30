Vyacheslav Uzelkov urgently hospitalized (photo)
Ukrainian boxer and former coach of the popular show “That I maslev” Vyacheslav Uzelkov, who earlier divorced his wife, went to the hospital.
This he told himself an athlete in his Instagram by adding photo in a hospital bed.
Hospitalization was an unpleasant surprise for the Uzelkov and his fans. The day before he announced the live broadcast, which was going to answer questions about the new show.
“Dear friends and those who just wanted to see me live. Sorry, I again went to the hospital today for live I will not leave”, — I wrote to the coach.
Subscribers Uzelkov has excited not only the message on hospitalization and treatment of the cancer center. They do not get tired to ask what happened, but nodules on comments is not responding.
We will remind, earlier the nodules told me that still believes that ex-wife come back to him.
