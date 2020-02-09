Vyhrist only took 40 seconds to knock out opponent in his debut fight on a professional ring (video)
Victor Vykhryst
In the German city of Eppingen in the undercard fight for the IBO title in heavy weight between German Firat Arslan (47-8-3, 32 KO) and Kevin Lerena (24-1, 11 KO) of South Africa, was the debut of the Ukrainian boxer-heavyweight Viktor Vykhryst on a Pro-ring.
His rival was the Belarusian Andrei Mazanik (no 13-11, 10 KO).
Vykhryst from the first seconds brought down on the opponent cascade of powerful blows.
As a result, the Belarusian corner threw the towel in the ring for 40 seconds.
Note, the 27-year-old Vykhryst recently signed a contract with the German promotional company EC Boxing Promotion and officially turn Pro, giving up a chance to go to the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. He now performs under the pseudonym “Victor Faust”.