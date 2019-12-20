WADA called countries that violated anti-doping rules often Russia
The world anti-doping Agency (WADA) on its official website presented the report for 2017.
WADA notes that during the reporting period was discovered in 1804 cases of violations of anti-doping rules. For example, in 2016 this figure amounted to 1595, and in 2015-m – 1929.
Most violations were recorded by athletes from Italy – 171 (21%). In second place – France – 128 (15%), the third – USA – 103 (12%), the fourth – Brazil – 84 (10%). Closes the top-5 Russia – 82 (10%).
Ukraine is in a kind of hit parade, along with Portugal and Colombia divides 22-24 places – 26 (1,44%).
Only in 2017 was taken 245 232 doping tests from 93 sports, the representatives of 114 countries. Most violations were found in bodybuilding – 266 (22%), athletics – 242 (20%) and Cycling – 218 (18%).
Ukrainian athletes often violated anti-doping rules in athletics and weight lifting – 6.
4 cases WADA recorded in the national powerlifting, 3 – bodybuilding.
One – water sports, kayak and Canoeing, football, gymnastics, multi-functional training, tennis and triathlon.