WADA may disqualify 298 Russian athletes for anti-doping rule violations

| July 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

WADA может дисквалифицировать 298 российских спортсменов из-за нарушения антидопинговых правил

The representatives of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) has launched an investigation against Russian athletes who are suspected of anti-doping rule violation, the official website of the organization.

It is noted that business is conducted based on the data of the Moscow laboratory, and under the sanctions can get 298 Russian athletes.

To date, the total number of samples that are sent for review amounted to 578. Of these, 298 belong to the category of suspicious.

Verification will be completed in late 2019, and its data will be transferred to the appropriate Federation, noted the press service of the WADA.

Recall that in January, WADA had access to a database of checking Russian athletes from 2012 to 2015, which has 24 terabytes of information.

