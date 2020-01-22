WADA revoked the license of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory
World anti-doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the license of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.
As reported on the website of the organization, this decision will be valid until the end of disciplinary proceedings. Until the Moscow anti-doping laboratory is not allowed to perform any work related to the analysis of blood samples according to the program “athlete Biological passport”, informs Radio Liberty.
The head of the Russian anti-doping Agency Yuri Hanus has said that the decision of the WADA will not affect athletes, as the Ministry is working with the laboratories of Stockholm, Cologne, Ghent, and Lausanne, and they can replace the Moscow laboratory, until the ban on its activities.
The suspension of the license of the Moscow laboratory is concerned with the WADA decision on suspension of Russia from international sporting events for a period of four years. Such measures have been adopted through manipulation of the database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.
December 9, 2019 the Executive Committee of WADA in four years has deprived Russia of the right to participate in international competitions, including the Olympic games and world Championships. However, the “pure” Russian athletes will have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic games in a neutral status. Russian flag and the anthem official international competitions will be banned.
The decision was taken unanimously. It was caused by a large-scale doping violations in Russian sport and the following attempts to amend the database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory. The decision has not yet entered into force. The Russian side within 21 days, may file an appeal.