Wagner was interrupted because of the Dildo, which wasn’t a bomb
During a performance of the Vienna Symphony orchestra at the “Konzerthaus”, the famous centre of classical music in the Austrian capital – from the bag of one of the visitors he heard a vibrating sound, which roused the suspicions of the guards.
About it writes on Wednesday, November 20, the online publication The Local.
The guards suspected that the terrorist brought to the building of a ticking time bomb, called the police and the bomb squad – and a concert, where he performed the works of Richard Wagner, the Opera “Valkyrie” and “Siegfried-idyll”, was interrupted.
However, during the search police found that a suspicious buzzing coming from sexy adult toys, which reacted to a certain sound and automatically turn on.
The concert continued successfully, and the bag with the vibrator was handed over after her owner, said a police spokesman in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier.