Waist circumference above 90 cm in middle age facing early death
Middle-aged women especially need to monitor closely the waist. A similar conclusion was made by scientists from the University of Iowa, who questioned the objectivity of the use of body mass index.
American scientists have found that middle-aged women with a waist of more than 90 cm are at increased risk because of the threat of premature death, even if in General they have a healthy weight. This applies to a huge number of ladies, who believe themselves safe, as the indicators of body mass index them in order. And now researchers have questioned the validity of this standard measure of healthy weight. It turns out that the ratio of weight and height is not always possible to determine the ratio in the human body muscles and fat.
The body mass index doesn’t tell the doctors about where the fat is distributed throughout the body, but the waist gives this information. Fat around the belly is very dangerous because it encases vital organs. It is much more dangerous than excess fat that accumulates on the buttocks and thighs, or on the face. That is why doctors must not simply weigh the patient, but also carefully examine their body to explain to the person exactly where the accumulation of excess fat pose the greatest threat.
A significant number of middle-aged women in Russia have a waist more than 90 cm in volume. The magnitude of this average figure is growing as an increasing number of women who are overweight due to sedentary lifestyle, stress and poor nutrition.