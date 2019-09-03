Waited seven years: 93-year-old grandmother Elena drank cognac Putin (photo)
The scandalous Russian singer, songwriter and composer Elena Vaenga boasted a 93-year-old grandmother, who herself drank a bottle of cognac.
The singer has posted on his page in Instagram photo of the grandmother with a bottle.
“7 years ago this bottle gave me Mr President, I brought her to grandma, and she said she will drink when Vanya will go to 1 class, if I live. Survived. Drank”, signed Vaenga photo.
Subscribers artist admire how her grandma celebrated the first day of the knowledge of the grandson.
Note that the singer often publishes a grandmother with a glass in his hand.
Recall that in one of the Russian villages for children organized a concert after a festive line. Congratulated pupils of the songs of Grigory Leps “a Glass of vodka on the table” and the group “Leningrad”, “WWW” (with the words: “Perhaps I was drunk”).
