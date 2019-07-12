Waiting for stars and scandals: Odessa opens the anniversary festival (photos)
On Friday, July 12, in Odessa starts the jubilee, tenth international film festival (OIFF-2019). The opening ceremony will take place at the National theatre of Opera and ballet. To him there is a red carpet, which will host special guests — famous domestic and foreign filmmakers. In the meantime, a few hours before the event…
In the Central part of the city to cover (today for the second time in the first half of the day, the procession of the UOC-MP paralyzed traffic in the center of Odessa) the movement of vehicles. In particular, the entrances to the Theatre square, where is situated the theater, on the street Lanzheronovskaya, Pushkinskaya, Rishelevskaya, Catherine.
“This is a necessary measure, as in the days of the ceremonies of opening and closing in the Central part of the city a large number of vehicles and pedestrians, — explained in the Odessa city Council. – In addition, before and after the ceremonies of the installation (dismantling) of the equipment. A similar procedure is provided for holding a film screening at the Potemkin stairs”.
The opening film will be the French film “Belle Epoque,” directed by Nicolas Bedos, which has loudly declared itself at the recent 72nd Cannes film festival.
“She talks about Victor, the man who was already over sixty. His life is turned upside down when the wife is cheating on him with another family. Simultaneously, Viktor learns about a new pastime: using historical reconstruction the company provides customers the opportunity to plunge into the past”, — said the “FACTS” the organizers of the Odessa film festival.
The main character decides to spice up the most memorable week of my life when 40 years ago I met a great love. The main roles in the film played by Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet and Fanny Ardant.
It is up to the Creator of the tape, the Director Bedos twice nominated for a Moliere, put four performances. In addition, she wrote scripts for several television and feature films. Three novels of his authorship also became successful. The last of them La Tête Ailleurs — has sold over 120 thousand copies.
In the program of the OIFF-2019 — more than 100 films. Local also came to the FESTIVAL many film fans eagerly awaiting “something unusual, some strawberries”. From the category of those — a demonstration in the competition program “Gala premiere” of the documentary film “Winsan” — about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual harassment. Two years ago, Weinstein was held as defendant in sexual harassment cases. Then his long career was ruined.
The film tells the story of a bright ascension Weinstein in the film world, on how he achieved power and popularity. And, of course, about his infamous departure from the film industry.
The world premiere was held this year at the Sundance film festival. In this film, former employees, fellow students and journalists contemplating the Weinstein perception by the public as the seer, at the same time describing his attempts to suppress the movement #MeToo and hold power after the scandal. The film was created by British documentary filmmaker Ursula MacFarlane, a four-time nominee for a BAFTA. In the Ukrainian film “Weinstein” will be released August 22.
