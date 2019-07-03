Waking up in Italy the volcano scared tourists
July 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the Italian island of Stromboli, which is located to the North of Sicily woke up the volcano, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the national Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Italy.
According to eyewitnesses, after a few blasts its slope began to flow two streams of lava and falling ash caused several fires.
During the eruption on the island vacationing tourists. They panicked and rushed into the sea. None of them was hurt.
READ Hotel in the Dominican Republic, which died American tourists, abandoned mini-bars in the rooms