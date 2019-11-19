Wales had left behind in the group, Slovakia and Hungary: overview videos of the matches of UEFA Euro 2020
On Tuesday, November 19, with matches in the four groups finished the qualifying stage for the European championship on football in 2020. Already known 20 teams qualified to the final tournament, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Spain, England, Czech Republic, France, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark and Wales.
Recall that the last the lucky four will be determined in March 2020 following the results of duels in the playoffs of the League of Nations.
Group
Netherlands — Estonia — 5:0 (Wijnaldum, 6, 66, 79, Ake, 19, Boada).
Germany — Northern Ireland — 6:1 (Gnabry, 19, 47, 60, Goretzka, 43, 73, Brandt, 90+1 Smith 7).
Before the final round was just a matter of who of the two teams — Germany and the Netherlands — will take the first place in the group, and who will settle for second.
The Dutch quickly scored two goals to the opponent and waited for news from Frankfurt, where the Germans took Northern Ireland. The Brits opened the scoring and kept the intrigue until the very end of the first half, but still class in the end, Germany prevailed.
Final standings: 1. Germany — 21; 2. The Netherlands — 19; 3. Northern Ireland — 13; 4. Belarus — 4; 5. Estonia — 1.
Group E
Wales — Hungary 2:0 (Ramsey, 15, 47).
Slovakia — Azerbaijan — 2:0 (Bozanic, 19, Hamsik, 87).
Group E was the only one where, until the last game of the day was not identified by the second participant of the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020. In the end Wales, by the way, is the bronze medalist of last European championship, beat in the home match of the Hungarians thanks to the double midfielder Turin “Juventus” Aaron Ramsey (pictured in the header) and took second place in the table after Croatia.
Final standings: 1. Croatia — 17; 2. Wales — 14; 3. Slovakia — 13; 4. Hungary — 12; 5. Azerbaijan — 1.
Group G
Poland — Slovenia 3:2 (Szymanski, 3, Lewandowski, 54, Goralski, 81 — Matavž, 14, Iličić, 61).
Latvia — Austria — 1:0 (SIS, 65).
Northern Macedonia — Israel — 1:0 (Nikolov, 45+2).
Final standings: 1. Poland — 25; 2. Austria — 19; 3. Northern Macedonia — 14; 4. Macao — 14; 5. Israel — 11; 6. Latvia — 3.
Group I
Belgium — Cyprus — 6:1 (Benteke, 16, 68, De Bruyne, 36, 42, Carrasco, 44, Christopher, 51, own goal — John 14).
San Marino — Russia 0:5 (Kuziaev, 3, Petrov, 19, Al. Miranchuk, 49, Ions, 56, Komlichenko, 78).
Scotland — Kazakhstan — 3:1 (Makgin, 48, 90+1, Naismith, 64 — Zaynutdinov, 34).
Final standings: 1. Belgium — 30; 2. Russia — 24; 3. Scotland — 15; 4. Cyprus — 10; 5. Kazakhstan — 10; 6. San Marino — 0.
The Belgians became the second team after Italy, which managed to qualify without loss — wards Roberto Martinez won ten victories and became the highest-scoring team of the qualifying tournament, scoring 40 goals (in England and Italy — 37).
On Tuesday, November 19, also had several friendly matches: Brazil — South Korea — 3:0 (Packet, 9, Coutinho, 36, Danilo, 60), Montenegro — Belarus — 2:0 (Mugosa, 9, Jakabovic, 14) Croatia — Georgia 2:1 (Kashia, 25, own goal, Perisic, 53 — Giorgi papunashvili, 18).
Match highlights of the match Brazil — South Korea
Recall that the final of the European championship 2020 will be held from 12 June to 12 July at 12 stadiums 12 cities 12 national associations of UEFA. Participation in tournament will see 24 teams that will be divided into six groups of four teams. The draw for the group stage of Euro 2020 will take place on 30 November in Bucharest (beginning at 19:00). The final match of the tournament will be played July 12 at the stadium “Wembley” in London.
