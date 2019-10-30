Walgreens will close nearly half of its clinics and will reduce the costs of the pharmacy
Walgreens will close almost 40% of the clinics in its stores, will also reduce the cost of its network of pharmacies. Walgreens announced the cooperation with different companies that need to attract visitors. About it writes USA Today.
Monday, October 30, the company said that by the end of the year it will close 150 clinics, managed by Walgreens.
Pharmacy chains such as Walgreens, appeared a few years ago, creating small clinics where vaccinations against the flu and decide to relatively minor health problems such as sinus infection. But analysts say that networks are struggling trying to make money on hospitals, which face increasing competition from telehealth services, which allow customers to access services through their smartphones.
In August 2019 Walgreens announced the closure of 200 stores that is less than 3% of the nearly 9,600 stores in the United States. The company pays great attention to the development of private clinics and primary health care, which offer a wider range of services.
The network also works in partnership with other companies such as Grocer Kroger Co. At Walgreens said it plans to open 100 stores across the country for the company weight loss Jenny Craig.
“Jenny Craig clients will give Walgreens the opportunity to personally interact with the consultants Jenny Craig, just as our patients communicate with our pharmacists,” said Jim Oconnor, senior Vice President of Walgreens.
Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said that the closure of clinics has no significant financial value for the company and it expects the services Walgreens offers in its stores, will change over time.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 18 has more than 750 stores worldwide. This includes 9 277 in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.
Walgreens suffered from problems, including lower prices for brand-name drugs. Pharmacies are also faced with the competition of online assistants in the treatment.
The company stated that it raised the annual target of savings from cost reduction programs to $ 1.8 billion by 2022 fiscal year compared to the previous amount of $ 1.5 billion.
In the last quarter of fiscal 2019 Walgreens profit fell 55% to 677 million dollars, partly due to cost reduction program costs of pharmacies. Revenue rose 1.5% to 33.95 billion.
Boylan called the quarter a good, but not anymore. He said that sales Walgreens was better than expected, and this should continue.
The analyst said he expects that Walgreens will expand its business in healthcare by reducing costs of pharmacies.