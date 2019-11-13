Walked Loboda: Todorenko has received a prestigious award in Russia (photo)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko, who now lives and works in Moscow, has received the prestigious Russian award “Woman of the year” by the glossy magazine Glamour. As a result of voting of readers that is Regina, who recently showed slender legs in Odessa, scored the highest number of votes. The TV presenter beat many celebrities, including singer Svetlana Loboda, Actresses Anna Mikhalkov and Svetlana Hodchenkova, to claim the award.
Coveted statuette she was awarded for vitality, female power and beauty. Regina went back to work two weeks after childbirth. She has a 11-month-old son, runs a program for young mothers and their own show on YouTube, and is the wife of artist Vlad Topalov. By the way, he this night I stayed at home, put Michael to bed.
Behind the scenes of the show Regina admitted that his son motivates her even more. “If I worked only for myself now — to set an example son,” said Todorenko reporters.
She believes that children are not a hindrance to his career. TV presenter admitted that she and her husband are working on a second child, and she wants to be a mother of many children.
“I have always dreamed of a big family. Why should there be two children? I want five! I realized that with one baby you can manage to work — I went out two weeks after childbirth. They say that when a lot of children, with them even easier, “said Todorenko.
