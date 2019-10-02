Walker and Jovanovic testifies to the U.S. Congress in connection with the “ukrainisation”
In the us Congress will speak former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and the resigned, the special representative of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker. As writes Agency Bloomberg, the hearings in the U.S. Congress as part of an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump, will pass in the closed mode.
Walker, as reported by CNN, will give testimony to three congressional committees 3 Oct. Jovanovic will speak to Congress on October 11.
On top of the official investigation within the procedure of impeachment of the President trump the 24th of September was announced by the speaker of the house of representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi in connection with the scandal, which began after the publication of The Washington Post and The New York Times about the possibility of trump’s pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky during July telephone conversation.
