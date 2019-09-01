Walking barefoot on the earth helps to get rid of symptoms of depression
Walking barefoot on the earth can help to get rid of the symptoms of depression. Although scientific evidence of this technique exist, many experts mention the numerous testimonies of those who tried this approach.
According to supporters of this method of alternative medicine, walking on the grass or the ground provide the feeling of unity with nature, which helps to reduce the level of anxiety and reduce the symptoms of depression. This is a practice of even well-known personalities, among which the star of “the Avengers” Gwyneth Paltrow. She believed that barefoot walking are also helpful for arthritis and insomnia.
As reports “Magicforum”, especially useful to walk barefoot women, who are often forced to walk in high heels, which creates excessive load. Experts also insist that it is important to monitor the temperature if you wish to walk without shoes, to avoid hypothermia.