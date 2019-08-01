Walking the stairs helps to assess personal risk of heart attack
Want to know how significant your personal risk of heart attack? Walk up the stairs of a multistory building. According to doctors, this test helps to assess the condition of the heart and blood vessels.
In summer, the number of cases of myocardial infarction increases due to the action of the hot, oxygen-depleted air and constant temperature changes on the street and in rooms with air conditioning. The doctors say: included people at risk, he can independently determine. One way to check the status of your cardiovascular system is walking up the stairs.
“Under the gun of a possible heart attack are people who find it hard to climb up the stairs,” — noted medical professionals.
In particular, cardiologists offered to climb stairs for five floors. If after 1-2 floor, one feels the need to stop to catch my breath — then even such a burden on his heart is already significant and the risk of myocardial infarction for him increased.
In General, doctors note, it is important to monitor how the body and the body responds to any physical activity. If even with a modest effort in the summer begin to experience symptoms such as weakness, dizziness and chest pain, you can suspect a bad heart condition and a tendency to heart attack.
In such cases you should contact the specialists, which medication will help to lower cholesterol and normalize pressure. Also it will have to increase physical activity – doctors suggest to practice walking 30 minutes five times a week in a comfortable weather conditions.