Walking to Moscow the shaman proclaimed a new system of government in Russia
In Chita, a meeting was held which was addressed by the shaman Alexander Gabuev, going on foot to Moscow. As the correspondent of “Rosbalt” leading the rally, Stas Zakharov, the shaman announced the construction of a new system of power in Russia.
“Gathered for a rally of about five hundred people, which is quite a lot for Chita”, — said the presenter of the meeting. According to him, was made by the shaman, who was urged to ensure that the ultimate source of power became the people’s Assembly gatherings. Also Gabyshev considers it necessary to demand the resignation of Putin.
Stas Zakharov said that in the capital of the Transbaikal region will now be created a new social structure. “We have created in Transbaikalia the first cell. It included opposition parties, civil activists. The cell will seek to create public councils under the Governor — that is, the parity control people with the power,” — said social activist.
Shaman Alexander Gabuev intends to go further in order to establish such a system throughout Russia. “The shaman is a very powerful energy. Its journalists are almost run over people, rushed, hugged him, everyone wanted to touch him. It is now two days rest and Monday morning will go on the road to Ulan-Ude. There are local civil society activists are also preparing a meeting”, — said Stas Zakharov.
According to Mr. Gabysheva, the current President of Russia is a demon who needs to return to where he belong which is hell. For this, he is going to apply in Moscow some of his shamanic skills, working against the demons of Putin’s type.
Anyhow as a spell against Putin will not work, Gabysheva need to recharge their magical powers from the people and nature. For this, he goes to Moscow on foot! From Yakutia! It’s six or seven thousand kilometers, I think.
On the way he was greeted as a hero. People enthusiastically listen to his sermons and discourses on good, evil, the forces of darkness, forces of light and stuff like that. And I’ll say this: the shaman does not seem crazy. He clearly knows what he wants and understands how to achieve it.
And here is a very important point. I have several times said that Putin lives in an alternate reality. He really believes in supernatural forces, in hell, in damnation, power, prayers, incantations, amulets, the elders and sacrifice. He considers it a reality. Here Ukraine he considers a reality, and it is said.
I’m tired of repeating that it should be used. You have to beat it so that it is clear what he believes, and what it fears. All usually laugh about it, but here’s a Yakut shaman understood everything correctly. And I am sure that his chances of success no less than that of the Russian opposition.
Yeah, maybe dancing with a tambourine Putin to hell instantly go, as it plans Mr. Gabyshev. But they very much spoil his nerves and appetite. He will think only about what the curse is looming over him. It will be jaded by mistrust, to go to the priests and sorcerers, to rituals of protection and stuff. For people who believe in such things, this is very serious.