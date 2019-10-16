Wall from plywood and gates: how the people of San Francisco are saved from the homeless
To combat the growing crisis of homelessness in San Francisco, a resident of the city has recently blocked off the plywood wall of the alley that the homeless used for evacuation and taking drugs.
“This track has long been a burden city resources. It is necessary to clean several times a week . City records confirm that emergency services received over 100 calls,” said the neighbor, who requested anonymity.
Edition of Fox News writes that the man received permission for the construction of the wall.
“They come here every day, urinate, poop,” says Tom ban, owner of the nail salon.
“The police can’t do anything. It is dirty and disgusting. In the summer on a hot day I can’t even open the window because of the smell”, he added.
But a few days after a series of complaints the plywood wall was removed. Now neighbors at the meeting plan to discuss the installation of gates.
This is not the first time residents of the city do not stand up and decide to deal with the homeless. ForumDaily previously talked about the boulders that local installed on the sidewalks that the homeless are unable to set up there tents. But the city government September 30, removed the boulders, they did not last seven days.
San Francisco has long struggled with problems of human waste and needles on the streets of the Tenderloin district, where usually there are a lot of drug addicts and the homeless. The city created the public toilets, and last year announced the establishment of the ad hoc group of six people, which are called “patrol excrement.” It is engaged in special patrols to clean streets of human waste.
It should be noted that not all homeless people are pathetic and neglect among urban residents. Recently a police officer from Los Angeles captured a homeless woman on one of the metro stations. She performed the Aria “O mio babbino caro” from the Opera “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini. The woman was a professional violinist and pianist from Russia.