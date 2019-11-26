Walmart made woman on a blacklist for a large number of negative reviews
Online reviews are now pretty much go hand in hand with online shopping, but whether too many reviews — or negative review to cost you in the future as a consumer? It turned edition ABC7Chicago.
Melissa Meeks of Sanford (NC) said she was blacklisted for what was “just being honest” in several online reviews of the retailer Walmart, which, she explains, has consistently fulfilled her orders with errors.
“It never was about employees for delivery of products. They are fantastic — cheerful, friendly, always remember who you are, says Mix. — We are talking strictly about one issue. You order something on their website for the delivery of products, and it says that it is available, and then you get the delivery, but it is not there”.
Walmart provided a Mix of discounts and gift cards to correct the situation, but Meeks said she continues to fill automated survey after each online order.
“I’m trying to give feedback, to resolve the problem to make things better for all of us. If my orders correctly, I fill out positive reviews. This does not happen very often, but it happens”.
However, her last order was canceled immediately after submitting, and when Meeks asked the Manager why, she said that the store management decided to close her account.
“We want all of our customers happy and we struggled trying to meet Mrs. Meeks, said Walmart spokesman Tara Alston. — In General, the evaluation of customer satisfaction upon receipt of the products is very high. It’s a service that we know our customers love because it saves them time and money.”
When it comes to how to prevent users to make purchases at Walmart, Alston adds: “the Cancellation of the account online-buyer — not what we usually do, but the store has the right to do so, and the decision is made separately in each case. Mrs. Mix received gift cards, a full refund and free goods, we tried to satisfy her requests.”
Buyers in the US love to provide feedback
Mix — not only of the American consumer, filling surveys or leaving comments on the Internet.
According to Yelp, over the past 12 months buyers have left more than 1 billion opinions, which is 17% more than in tat same period a year earlier.
As for the reviews, then Yelp highlights restaurants, services around the house and shopping as the three main categories.
The demographics of Yelp users is also uniformly distributed between generations: 33% aged 18 to 34 years, 35% aged 35 to 54 years and 32% being over the age of 55 years.
“More and more often, if someone is dissatisfied with the purchase, he leaves negative feedback,” says Jennifer Martin, Shop Local Raleigh.
Martin, who herself worked in retail for over ten years, believes that the exponential growth of online shopping has also led to the fact that consumers do not have “realistic expectations.”
“With the online giants of the world, we have created a society in which we want it here and now, we want a guaranteed return on your money, and I don’t know whether it is possible such to implement,” says Martin.
First of all, Martin urges customers who have complaints, share them with your shop in person or by telephone, not just through written text.
As for whether stores block buyers, Martin believes that the essence of business is the business.
“Companies make money. If after a while the client will cost you more money than you earn on it, then comes the time for tough decisions. Maybe the store is not suitable to the client and the client store, and it’s time to end the relationship,” says Martin.