Walmart opens festive season and promises unprecedented discounts on gifts
This coming Friday, October 25, network Walmart is starting the holiday shopping season, which this year will last for 6 days less than a year ago. Online discount offers are launched earlier than ever before.
Wednesday, 23 October, the retail giant announced its plans to help consumers begin buying gifts through new and enhanced services, exclusive toys and activities, including a visit to Santa Claus. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year will be on 6 days less than last year, notes USA Today.
“We are going to offer more discounts, more opportunities for shopping, more gifts and more fun in our stores than ever before, said Steve Bratspies, Executive Vice President and chief merchandising at Walmart US. All this is done in order to simplify the shopping process, providing lowest prices and the most successful season for our customers.”
The holiday season is the most important time of year for retailers, and stores are fighting for every customer, trying to make the buying process as convenient, simple and quick.
Starting at midnight Eastern time on Friday, October 15, Walmart launches Deals Early Drops Walmart.com what really will happen sooner than ever. Some of the best deals: 55-inch Smart TV M series Quantum Ultra HDR 4K VIZIO for a $ 398 — save over $ 100!
Walmart facilitates the process of shopping with 9 technologically advanced methods including free next day delivery service and extended Check Out With Me, which allows customers to avoid long queues and perform a checkout directly where they are shopping.
This is the first holiday season when Walmart offers free next day delivery for orders worth over $ 35 and sells more than hundreds of thousands of items including electronics and toys, without a membership fee. For comparison, Amazon Prime offers shipping the next day will cost you $ 119 per year.
New and enhanced features
In addition to free delivery, next day, there are other functions that, according to Walmart, will make shopping easier during the holidays.
- Gift Finder: new this year — search gifts Walmart.com that provides personalized gift options for 40 different types of recipients based on information provided by consumers.
- Scannable Toy Catalog: first-time buyers with iOS devices can use their phones to buy the most popular toys of the season right on the page seasonal catalogue toys Walmart, which will be available on 1 November.
- Expanded Check Out With Me: option available in all supercentre Walmart that allows consumers to avoid queues and to perform a checkout, right where they shop.
- Expanded DotCom Store: shop DotCom, which is now also available in all supercentre Walmart, allows customers together with partners to place online orders directly from the store if the customer cannot find the product, for which came. Then the goods are sent directly home to the customer or to the nearest Walmart where you can pick them up.
Even more gifts
Walmart said that this year the network offers more exclusive and new brands in stores and online, including SwissTech, WoodWick, Hobby Kids Adventures, Hello Bello, Kindi Kids and Bobbi Brown. Walmart will also have more than 500 exclusive toys, which is 20% more than last year.
More events
Starting November 2nd, Walmart will offer more entertainment during the festive season. The retailer will hold themed events for the films, including Pokémon and Star Wars on November 16-17 and Frozen 2 — 23-24 Nov.
Santa Claus plans to make a stop in Walmart stores across the country on 9 November and 7 December.