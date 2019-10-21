Walmart recalls meat products due to risk of Salmonella
Some ready-to-eat foods with pork and Turkey sold under the brand Walmart Great Value recall due to possible contamination with Salmonella.
The company George Prepared Foods, located in Tennessee, is Recalling more than 6,000 pounds (more than 2.7 tons) ready-to-eat cutlets made of pork and Turkey, writes Fox Business.
The products were recalled after the firm notified the security Service and food inspection of the Department of agriculture of the USA that the warehouse cold storage unintentionally delivered products to stores across the country.
The products subject to recall were produced in April and may of this year. They include:
- 24,92-ounce packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with the date of use 10/16/19 and batch number 1091971894;
- 24,92-ounce packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Patties Turkey” date of use 10/24/19 and batch number 1171971897;
- 35,6-ounce package “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with the date of use 11/03/19 and batch number 1271972894 or use 11/05/19 date and batch number 1291972894.
In addition, the recalled products have the number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T”, which is printed on the package.
The Agency urged consumers to throw away the meat or return it to the store.
Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. While information about cases has not been received.