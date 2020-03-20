Walmart will hire 150 thousand new employees due to coronavirus
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is experiencing difficulties with delivery of goods to customers due to the crisis with the coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The network decided to increase the number of its employees, reports USA Today.
The retail giant said that by the end of may he will hire 150,000 new employees to work in stores, warehouses and distribution centers, and implementation. According to a press release, these jobs will be temporary, but in the future many people will be employed on a permanent basis.
“We know that millions of Americans, who usually work at this time, currently temporarily unemployed. And at the same time, we are now seeing a high demand in our stores,” said President and CEO of Walmart Doug Mcmillon.
Walmart also plans to reward hourly employees with amount of more than $365 million in monetary awards “for their hard work and dedication” during the crisis in the national health care.
The ad appeared the next day after Walmart second time in a week said that reducing the opening hours of the store due to the spread of the disease COVID-19.
At Walmart said that he appealed to sectoral unions representing restaurants and hospitality, to contribute to the hiring of temporary workers and provide them with different kind of support.
For cashiers and storekeepers usually a two week process of filing applications for employment will be reduced to 24 hours. The availability of jobs can be checked on www.walmartcareers.com.
Retailers, including Amazon and Kroger, also increase the number of employees ranging from warehouse staff to the cashiers. As for Americans, mostly in their homes because of concerns about disease COVID-19, employees service and maintenance are increasingly becoming indispensable.
Amazon says it will hire 100,000 workers to assist in the online delivery in the United States and increase the minimum wage to at least $ 17 per hour until April.
Bonuses for hourly workers against Walmart
All hourly employees in American stores, warehouses, offices Walmart as of March 1 are eligible for bonuses that will be paid on 2 April. Hourly employees working full time will receive $ 300, and those who are on part-time work will receive $ 150, said in the company’s announcement of 19 March.
According to representatives of Walmart, quarterly bonuses in the amount of $180 million will be paid to employees a month earlier.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
