Walnut has developed as a superfunds from age-related weight gain
It is sufficient to use a very small amount of walnuts to prevent the weight gain that occurs with age in everyone. In a large use of walnut as a means of extra pounds could make us experts.
About the study researchers from the US reported in the scientific journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Scientific experts have studied the data of about 150 thousand people: the scientists analyzed their feeding habits.
In the result, it was found that people who eat walnuts are better able to maintain a healthy body mass index with age. Experts estimate that if a person every day eats about 14 grams of walnut kernels, it slows down weight gain associated with natural age-related decline in metabolism.
Then was organized the experiment, which was attended by more than 117 thousand people. All participants were encouraged to regularly eat a certain number of other nuts. It was found that walnuts were in terms of protection from weight gain more effective than other nuts, hazelnuts or peanuts. Moreover, the scientists noted that the exact reasons that could explain this property of a walnut, it is not yet known.