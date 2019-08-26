Walt Disney will make a movie “Raya and the last dragon” in the style of South-East Asia
Popular in the United States film Studio the Walt Disney included in their plans the issue of the cartoon called “Raya and the last dragon”. The film will shoot in the style of South-East Asia.
One of the heroes of the animated film will be Sisu, the water dragon. The company’s representatives announced during the exhibition D23 Expo about their intentions. The script was written by Adele lim. According to her, the project will be done in the adventure genre with elements of fantasy. According to the storyline, the action will unfold in the realm called Lomandra. There are five clans form the land of dragons, and the main character named Raya decided to find the last of them. Sisu voiced rapper Akvafina, the role of Folk invited Cassie Steele.
New animated motion picture will be released in wide release on November 25 next year. However, in the course of the exhibition announced a series of Star wars about Obi-WAN Kenobi.