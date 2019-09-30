Wander Way: a success story of the first Ukrainian startup, dubbed the ‘business Oscars’
Wander the startup Way created by Ukrainians Olga and Roman Grape, received a bronze award International Business Awards in the category “Startup of the year” by the Stevie Awards. Top American edition New York Post called this award the “Oscar of the business world”. As the total for the year, with a minimum investment, the project has achieved success? About this ForumDaily told the creators of the startup.
Wander Way is a service that brings together photographers around the world, a kind of Airbnb in the world of photo shoots. Now it includes more than 100 photographers, and the service works in 40 cities around the world. Photographers take photos of people during memorable events: trips, proposals of marriage, important meetings, weddings and other moments that are important to capture.
How does the Wander Way?
Wander Way Photo is a platform for booking and organizing photo shoots in different parts of the world. First of all, this photo shoot for travellers who want to get professional shots anywhere in the world. The client tells the time and place of shooting, and the team takes care of all that concerns the organization of photo shoots and subsequent processing. After a few days of the photo become available in a private online gallery client.
6 tips for a successful start
Olga 9 years working as a wedding photographer and well versed in all the nuances of shooting. Now she deals with the selection of photographers and retouchers training to provide customers with the highest quality product.
Here are a few secrets to creating a successful startup in a short time:
1. Search ideas
10 years ago I dreamed of a beautiful wedding ceremony in an exotic country. While I mentally changed locations, had each time to find a photographer in a new place. Now any trip I would also like to be able to do a proper photo shoot with the family. We give the opportunity to our customers. Want to find the idea? Make something that is not enough for you personally.
2. Do only what you 100% know
The idea without understanding how to implement it — nothing. The most important key to the success of any business is to do only what you are good at 100%. We were very helped by my experience as a photographer, including in the United States: it gave us the opportunity to understand the mentality of potential customers from America and other parts of the world. Played a role and the fact that we lived in San Francisco: this city is very inspiring for new ideas and creating new products. However, he also gives understanding: a possible failure is also an experience.
A novel about 12 years working in design — first advertising agencies in Ukraine, cooperating with leading companies, then worked on the design of technology startups. Experience in a short time with a limited budget and a small team helped with the launch of Wander Way.
The Council of the Novel: to burn your business to work 24/7 and do not expect that everything will go according to plan. The right attitude will help not to burn out, when you have to solve many tasks simultaneously.
3. Don’t delay the launch
A wedding photographer is a Retoucher, and a sales Manager, a marketer, and financier, and promotion specialist in social networks. Knowing all of this, in the beginning of the project a process I did myself, paying only for the support site. Roman was doing the visual part and design. We start in two weeks. Now this is a trend, including in Silicon valley is to launch simplified version and then modify it. And thanks to the expertise, we have been able to do it better than competitors.
4. Find out who your customer is
Our first client appeared in two months. Find out and think about who your customer is and what he needs, it is necessary in the process of creating a startup. In my case it would be difficult to understand without previous experience in photo business and understanding the needs of the audience.
It is important to be sure that the problem that you solve, there is – and it is relevant not for one person. Now the number of our customers is increasing from 35-50 % in a month.
5. Don’t take everything on yourself
A few months after launch, it became clear that the tasks you need to delegate – without it development is impossible. I carefully choose people in the team: it is important that they tell me what to do, not Vice versa. Hire those who will solve problems, not create them.
6. Work for people
It is important to create a business that brings not only money to you but to the benefit of the people. I now get pleasure from the fact that we become part of memories of you, important moments that fall into the frame and remain in the memory for years to come. Give more and expect nothing in return – one of the most important secrets of success.
“Oscar” in the world of business
Award Stevie Awards honors companies and individuals for their significant contribution to the development of various lines of business. The presentation will be held during the official awards ceremony in October 2019 in Vienna.
A few facts about the award:
1. Top American edition New York Post called the Stevie Awards “the Oscars of the business world”.
2. In 2019, gold, silver and bronze winners of the Stevie Awards were selected from more than 4,000 applications received from 74 countries. More than 250 experts from around the world participated in the jury to determine the winners of the Stevie.
3. Earlier the jury was annually included Donald trump, rich Karlgaard, the owner of Forbes and Tony Robbins.
4. Richard Branson, the businessman, writer and head of the Virgin Group, received the Lifetime Achievement Stevie Award for lasting contribution to the development of the global business industry.
5. Past winners include: companies such as Apple, Ford, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Tesla.
6. Previously, only one company from Ukraine received the award company Astelit LLC/mobile operator life:). Wander Way, the second Photo from Ukraine, received the award in the category “Startup of the year” — the first.