Want fatty: what is the body lacking?
Why you need fats
Fats are a necessary component for the body. The minimum number is 30 grams per day. This is especially important for women, as due to lack of fat can be a disruption of the menstrual cycle (until the end of the month), the onset of early menopause. When there is a shortage of fat, then the body starts to convert proteins and carbohydrates into fat, causing the person starts to gain weight.
Very often it is believed that a fat person does just fatty foods. But really from oily food as such fat is impossible. It’s all in the balance of fats, proteins and carbohydrates, as well as to meet the total daily calories. Of course, if one eats a lot of carbohydrates (especially sugars) and low in fat, sooner or later, the waist will no longer be thin. Because proteins and carbohydrates are converted to fat when excess amounts.
The presence in the diet of fatty food does not depend on the amount of fat in the body. The less healthy fats a person eats, the more sweets, the higher the percentage of carbohydrates and hence the completeness.
Why want fat
Very often fatty food you want to restore energy after intense physical stress. For example, after training or challenging work to eat something high in calories, and therefore fat, I want twice.
Secondly, the reason why I want a fat, can be a diet which excluded fat. As we have seen, this is useful for the body element cannot be deleted. The body demands what it lacks. Can also affect the desire to eat fatty and diet, which is simply not enough for a person fat.
Thirdly, the desire to eat fatty grows in the cold season or after a long stay in the cold. The fact that fat is an important source of energy, and in winter it takes more to heat and motion weighting which for us is clothing.
Finally, fat may be desired due to the lack of fat-soluble vitamins.
What’s missing body
In such a situation, when you want fat and high-calorie, we are talking about the lack of calcium. Its a lot of broccoli, cheese, sesame seeds, legumes and bean products. Also broccoli has beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and vitamin C. But cheese and sesame seeds saturate the calcium, protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, iron, phosphorus and zinc.
What can you eat fatty
When you want something bold, do not have to rush to the steak and fries. There are products that will fit perfectly in this situation:
Eggs. Contain fat-soluble vitamins, protein and cholesterol.
Olive oil. It has fatty acids, including oleic acid, known as omega-9, which does not affect the level of cholesterol in the blood, but creates obstacles to plaque formation and blockage of blood vessels. Also omega-9 is in nuts, avocado, olives.
Linseed oil. It has a lot of omega-3 fatty acids so this oil is extremely useful when you want fat.
Butter. It will promote the production of prostaglandin, which is responsible for enhanced immunity.
Sunflower oil. It is extremely rich in vitamin E and has omega-6. Also, the acid contained in sesame, soy and peanut oils.
Nuts. They are the Champions in the content of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.
Fatty fish.
Fatty foods should be combined with foods without starch – salads, green vegetables, sour fruits.
