Want to get married: controversial Russian producer told about the novel with Rotaru
Controversial Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who recently had a fight with a young journalist, spoke about a love affair with the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru.
He said in an interview to KP.ru.
“We had a period when Sonya wanted to get married, create a family” — admitted Alibasov.
He also tried to defend Rotaru, which called for a boycott in Russia due to “anti-Russian statements”.
“I see no connection between what the artist somewhere said something and what he performs on stage”, — he said.
Alibasov also waiting for Rotaru in Moscow and believes that Ukraine and Russia close.
Recall that in Russia said that Rotaru “support Ukrainian army”, and called for a boycott of her concerts.
