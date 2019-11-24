Want to get married: controversial Russian producer told about the novel with Rotaru

Controversial Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who recently had a fight with a young journalist, spoke about a love affair with the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru.

He said in an interview to KP.ru.

“We had a period when Sonya wanted to get married, create a family” — admitted Alibasov.

He also tried to defend Rotaru, which called for a boycott in Russia due to “anti-Russian statements”.

“I see no connection between what the artist somewhere said something and what he performs on stage”, — he said.

Alibasov also waiting for Rotaru in Moscow and believes that Ukraine and Russia close.

Recall that in Russia said that Rotaru “support Ukrainian army”, and called for a boycott of her concerts.

