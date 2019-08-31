‘Want to go home’: the lawyer from Kiev became the first Ukrainian, traveled the whole world. PHOTO
In September, 2018 Kyiv lawyer Konstantin Simonenko became the first Ukrainian, who visited all 193 countries of the world. The corresponding diploma was handed to him on Easter island in Chile, a representative of the National registry of records of Ukraine.
Dream path took 10 years. During this time, Constantine had 12 passports and made 737 flights have been on the Paradise Islands of Oceania and in the most closed countries such as Turkmenistan and Eritrea, walked in escorted by armed guards through the streets of war-ravaged Mogadishu in Somalia, escaped the hostage-taking in Mali, and has gathered a huge collection of plates — 942 of the 210 countries and territories.
In an interview with BBC News Ukraine 45-year-old traveler tells how he managed to keep motivated for so many years, to combine travel with work and raising two sons how to prepare for travel to distant and dangerous corners of the world and which countries may be the surprise of the Ukrainian traveler.
Childhood dream
BBC News Ukraine: How you came up with the idea to visit every country in the world? The primary motivation was the desire to become the first Ukrainian who traveled all over the world to get into the Guinness book of records?
Konstantin Simonenko: the Fact that I was able to visit all the countries of the world the first of the Ukrainians is definitely nice, but it certainly was not my main motivation. First of all, I fulfilled my childhood dream to see the world.
From a young age I studied the map, hoping someday to get to all these Islands and atolls, was reading books about travel. I was particularly struck by the book of Thor Heyerdahl, Tim Severin, Jacques-Yves Cousteau. I’ve read every book Gerald Durrell about animals. Particular I was impressed by the book “Drivers frigates” by Nikolai Chukovsky, that I began to rave Oceania and far countries.
Soviet schoolboy, I knew more about Bulgaria will not go anywhere, but even there could not go. This is, perhaps, well, the more I wanted to travel. Then the Soviet Union collapsed, the borders opened and after a few decades, when the financial opportunity to realize my childhood dream, I thought, “why not?”.
Honestly, I wasn’t going to heavily advertise that visited all countries of the world. But my son didn’t believe in school that his dad did, and he was very upset. So we had an official certificate of record to receive, and to give interviews. What will they do for children.
BBC News Ukraine: You received the certificate on Easter island. Why this is the place you chose the final item on the way to record?
Konstantin Simonenko: you Know, to visit every country in the world is quite a heavy and difficult task. It’s hours of flight, the climate was brutal, debilitating heat and humidity, lack of comfort, the risk of Contracting a very unpleasant exotic diseases.
To me in the middle of the road not discouraged, I thought of a visual picture for of your dreams — my last country will be Chile and Easter island. I’m going to stand at sunrise on the ocean next to the statues-moai, and it will be my last country. And this picture always appeared in front of me when I was very sad and wanted to quit. I imagined the same the sunrise and the statues and thought, well, this is cool, I want to go. Fatigue were forgotten, somewhere there power.
So my last country was Chile and Easter island. Chief expert of the National registry of records of Ukraine was very far, in Brazil, the filming of “the World inside out”, and he kindly agreed to come and give me a certificate that is on Easter island, so to speak of the place of establishment of a record.
BBC News Ukraine: How do you manage to combine travel with work and taking care of the family?
Konstantin Simonenko: I very often ask that, and I understand why — usually professional travellers is not related to married people who work or remotely, or travel and have them work. In my case, everything is exactly the opposite: I am from Kiev, married and I have two children.
I’m a lawyer and a partner in a law company. In my life there are two people who have made it possible that I could travel the world. It’s my wife who let me go, took upon himself the care of the house and took care of the children. And this is my partner in business, who also lit up my dream and took over the management of the company while I went around the world.
Of course, I can’t leave for a few months or six months, but a few weeks to run in remote administration mode I like is obtained.
His wife, too, experienced traveler she has visited 60 countries and we first traveled together. But when I went to the already heavy and dangerous country, we decided it would be wiser if I’ll fly myself.
Wife supports me, of course, realizing how important to me is passion. Of course, families are lacking in travel, but I always try to find a way to communicate with family. Now it’s pretty easy. Almost everywhere there is the Internet, where it is not, helps satellite.
It is very important that the family know you’re okay. Well, if you yourself are on the other side of the world, you feel bad and lonely, to hear the voice of his beloved wife is the most important.
“In this country, I always come with an exact plan”
BBC News Ukraine: How do you usually spend time? Walk through interesting towns, visit museums, or, conversely, pulls in national parks or in the mountains?
Konstantin Simonenko: This, of course, depends on the country in which I was going. Usually I pretty much learn that the country is unique, interesting and generally worth a look. In the country, I always come with an exact plan, I want to see how to get there, how much it costs and what are the nuances.
For example, on arriving in Vanuatu, I knew that I would go to the mount Yasur volcano and watch as the locals jump from the trees, tying the legs with vines, and drink local drink Kava with the chief of the nearest village.
Often preferences change over time.
After passing half of Africa and visited the Serengeti, Kruger Park, the Okavango Delta, Park Massan-Mar — I almost completely lost interest in any African national parks: sometimes I began to feel that all the elephants I know by name.
After Victoria falls, Iguazu and Niagara falls, I stopped to be interesting in principle, such natural attractions.
BBC News Ukraine: How much time do you spend in each country, which is visited, on average?
Konstantin Simonenko: Depends on the country. Tuvalu is in Oceania, you can walk through in two hours from one end of the country to another, and if a car for twenty-five minutes to pass. Similarly, Marshall Islands, Kiribati. And what is there to do longer?
If we are talking about Australia, I have been there four times already and clearly understand that to make it all go round, need a couple of years. Same with the US, it is so interesting country, I’ll study her for many years, and every time I find something interesting.
In addition, in many countries, I would be happy to explore all the interesting sights, but for the tourist it is simply impossible. For example, in southern Sudan there is a wonderful unique tribes, but white to travel outside of the capital there is not recommended. For example, I would love to travel around the entire coast in Venezuela, but now it’s impossible due to security issues.
So to say how much time I spend in the country, given that their 193 — a completely different and independent state — this is called the average temperature in the hospital.
“Seeing how the other half lives, I have learned to love Ukraine”
BBC News Ukraine: what countries do you want to return again and again, and where you will not return for any money?
Konstantin Simonenko: While me money for visiting countries no one is suggesting, unfortunately. Seriously, it is a pleasure to come and will be coming back in an interesting country. No matter they are dangerous or comfort. If they have impressed me, left a trace in memory, if there is still something to see — would return. In this list equally and New Zealand with Australia, and Somalia.
But boring will not go — the Marshall Islands, the majority of the countries of the Caribbean.
Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica are usually in the list of “boring” do not enter, it is rather the exception. Talking about the tourist Islands, sharpened by cruise tourists — Barbados, Antigua, Martinique, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Dominican Republic. They are exactly the same and aligned with the General requirements of unassuming tourists from the cruise ship.
By the way, there is such a state in the Caribbean — Trinidad and Tobago, which I really liked. There is almost no tourists, although it is one of the richest countries in the Caribbean.
BBC News Ukraine: have you ever had the desire to move to any country with his family, at least some time to live there? Learn the language and to better explore its traditions and culture?
Kostyantyn Symonenko: No. I love your house, your job and your friends. But most of all I love to return from trips home. Personally for me it’s a special thrill when the trip is over, I have done everything I had planned on the route, and I’m flying home where I am welcome beloved wife and children.
The journey is when you drastically change the setting, see a new country, a new culture. When you start to live in them, it’s probably boring quickly.
BBC News Ukraine: What’s your favourite country after so many travels?
Kostyantyn Symonenko: Ukraine, of course. The longer you travel, the more convinced I am that she is my favorite. It’s true. We have: hurricanes, tsunamis, malaria, deserts, heaps of terrible tropical diseases, there is no such a terrible criminal and economic situation, as in many other countries. And we have a great nature, climate and people.
I do not know, anyway, to return I always want it to Ukraine, home.
BBC News Ukraine: In your opinion, how travel changes a person?
Konstantin Simonenko: Personally, I became very tolerant to other religions, customs and even people. Seeing how the other half lives, different from Europe, I have learned to love Ukraine.
Definitely has become more confident — when you’re thousands of miles away from home, sometimes in very remote places, can only rely on themselves, their kit and their own strength.
Became more attentive to detail, when preparing for the trip in hard country, it is necessary to take into account hundreds of nuances and details, and this is not figuratively, it affects your life.
BBC News Ukraine: How was it hard to get enough in such closed countries as Turkmenistan, North Korea, Eritrea, and Somalia. How to be a tourist in these countries?
Kostyantyn Symonenko: In fact, in North Korea to hit harder than in Egypt. Just buy there tour in the authorized travel Agency and go. In fact, it is the only option to get there, because of tourists are simply not allowed.
In Eritrea it is quite difficult to get a visa, but if you contact with local guides, they can help to obtain a visa on arrival. In the very same country is quite safe and very interesting.
Somalia, if we are talking about a trip to the capital Mogadishu, it’s a different story — there do not issue tourist visas. There is no category of visa they have. So there I was getting a work visa as a flight engineer of civil helicopters. Believe me, you can get any visa, just need to persevere and imagination.
The most difficult was to get a visa in Turkmenistan. For a year and a half of attempts, I received three rejections. I tried to get a visa with a tour group, individual program, local agencies, transit visa — always got constant rejection.
Had to ask for help in our Embassy in Turkmenistan. Very grateful to them that they helped solve this issue. Once again, the key is to never give up!
BBC News Ukraine: What countries are you unpleasantly surprised by the level of trash? Where this really bad?
Konstantin Simonenko: Well, it beats all records, of course, Bangladesh. More littered country I for all time their trips are not seen. In addition to a horrific situation with garbage, there is still a huge overpopulation.
The majority of African countries is not pure. India, too, it is famous for.
However, I have long learned to ignore such things as trash on the street. If the country is interesting for its history, culture, customs, no garbage will not prevent me to love her.
“The cost of living in many countries less than we think”
BBC News Ukraine: In which countries the greatest danger of robbery or kidnapping tourists? How have you solved security issues in the countries where the attacks occur (Afghanistan, Mali, Somalia) and a high crime rate (the Central African Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Haiti, Venezuela)?
Konstantin Simonenko: Well, this is a topic for a separate book, to be honest. It is only possible briefly to summarize.
All of these countries are “difficult” for tourism. But I hired the guards only twice — in Afghanistan and Somalia. And in Afghanistan, the guard was more of a need for accelerated passage of checkpoints, than for real protection you as a tourist.
But in Somalia, security is vital. To foreigners it’s safe to be in a tiny green area around the airport. To go beyond it, you need to hire a guard and not fake, and serious and professional. But the adrenaline and the interest of the country to compensate for all inconveniences.
Generally you should split these countries in the category of danger. The threat of terrorist attacks: Afghanistan, Central African Republic and Mali; the threats associated with crime, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, and Somalia.
Salvador is usually not a tourist country, but it’s too dangerous I don’t think.
There are not very safe areas of Colombia, which is dangerous in the capital, bogotá, but at the same time quite easily one of my favorite cities in Latin America — Cartagena.
In Brazil, too, need to keep your eyes open and not to go into criminal areas. Although I visited the favelas, but there it is necessary to take a guide, someone local.
I would like to mention Venezuela. This is a very beautiful and original country, but now they have a catastrophic economic situation. The vast majority of residents remained without sources of livelihood, so the crime situation there now is very unfavorable. When the crisis first started, I was robbed right on the Central square, sending a very well-delivered blow in a deep knockout.
I took the money, camera and backpack. Passport defiantly put it on her breast. Usually the robbers are trying to get a passport, because without documents, the tourist will be forced to go to the police to get a certificate of loss of passport. But if a passport on hand, most likely a tourist is unlikely to go to the police station.
On the effectiveness of contacting the police in these countries — not one of my friend in such a situation neither money nor documents are not returned.
BBC News Ukraine: What to do in order not to be trapped?
Konstantin Simonenko: regarding risks associated with the criminal situation in the country — they can effectively reduce, using fairly simple rules.
Firstly, do not go outside after sunset, not to go into criminal areas.
Secondly, not to attract attention, not to show her that you’re a tourist. Always behave confidently, but not aggressively.
And even better to be accompanied by a local guide, not a guard, but just a local guide.
However, this is a very basic recommendations. More need to speak of each country separately.
As attacks — I’m a fatalist. From a terrorist attack you will not save any one security. Here or lucky, or not. Of course, I significantly reduce the risks and don’t visit those areas where there is a aggravation, don’t go to mosques or places where there are other mass congestion of people. But overall, this is a matter of luck.
Do not forget that the attacks take place in many countries with a high level of well-being. For example, I was in nice in 2016 just a few days before there had been a terrible terrorist attack on the waterfront.
To cite one example. In November 2015 I was in the capital, Bamako. I checked out early morning from your hotel and two hours later, the hotel was seized by terrorists who took hostages 170 people and killed 20. Since in Bamako such serious hostage-taking was not, but if I’d stayed that day in those two hours, it is unknown how it all came together. Lucky? Very lucky. Would I have been able to prevent it or to influence? No.
BBC News Ukraine: If you still being robbed whether to try to stop criminals?
Konstantin Simonenko: If you already Rob, definitely not worth it to resist, you need to give everything that is asked. Not worth it the camera or the smartphone in your life.
Moreover, the value of human life in many countries far less than we used to think. Another thing that should not be disregarded basic safety rules to such robbery was not.
BBC News Ukraine: In which country are the most friendly people?
Konstantin Simonenko: I can’t single out any individual country. I welcomed in the Sudan, and equally in other parts of the world — Kiribati. In every country there are hospitable and sincere people, and there are evil and suspicious.
BBC News Ukraine: What resources will advise to read here? Which app to use?
Konstantin Simonenko: Now in many online blogs and channels, leading travelers. I will certainly recommend your own website www.Konstantin.Travel where you can find reports about my travels in the most exotic corners of our planet. There is a video and photos will be interesting.
However, I want to warn you that if readers are looking for some specific tips, numbers, prices or conditions of obtaining visas, then they need to pay attention to date of publications. Any actual information about the third world countries very fast. For example, in Africa the conditions for obtaining a visa in a particular country can change every six months.
As regards the applications, they are now hundreds! I will say only one thing that really needs to stand the phone any traveler. This program MAPS.ME, in which it is possible to download a map of the country or region of interest for travel, and then use it even in the absence of the Internet. How many times this simple and free program has helped me to travel! Because the Internet is not in all countries and not everywhere.
BBC News Ukraine: What future plans do you have?
Konstantin Simonenko: Plans weight enough health. It Antarctica, the Arctic, Greenland, Alaska.. because all the countries in the world — does not mean to visit all corners of our planet.
I have a list made for the next three years, his wife even agreed. I hope soon will be able to take a journey of the eldest son.
BBC News Ukraine: Maybe you want to travel in space? At least, Elon musk is already engaged in the organization of space tourism.
Konstantin Simonenko: I would have given up on Mars. I’m afraid I’m already too old at the time when such flights will be available to tourists. Although, you know, we have on the planet also have enough space, like Mars. I recently was on the island of reunion, there are the alien landscapes like Mars already visited.