Want to improve your health? The secret of this amazing cleansing oil is guaranteed to help!

Oil — ancient remedy used for oral health and detoxification in Ayurveda. Pure oils act as agents to pull harmful bacteria from the mouth, teeth, gums, tongue and even throat. This article will help you to master easy and effective technique of cleansing the body with oil and to improve health. Only natural remedies and the minimum of effort!
How to clean oil?
The most effective is sesame oil cold pressed. To cleanse the mouth just a tablespoon of oil which you need to hold it in your mouth, tongue massaging the mouth for 10-15 minutes.
You can use other cold-pressed oil — coconut, olive , and even sunflower, but still the best this practice is considered to be sesame. To achieve maximum therapeutic effect it is recommended to change types of oil.
What happens in your mouth when oil gets there? The oil mixes with the saliva, turning it into a gentle white fluid. The lipids in the oil begin to actively pull toxins from the saliva. Enveloping the teeth, gums and tongue, the oil continues to absorb all harmful substances and becomes thick.
As soon as the butter changes its consistency, this means that the cleansing processis complete and the oil can be spit out.
The secret of cleansing oil
The lipids in the oil work as a protective barrier preventing the adhesion of harmful microorganisms to the tongue and gums. Vegetable fat is a natural emulsifier, it creates a special soap environment in your mouth. In this environment, the risk of fungal infections is reduced to zero, it supports the lymphatic system better than any other means. As a consequence, the internal organs begin to function better.
Cleansing the mouth with oil, you will immediately see results
- Strengthening teeth and gums
- Prevention of unpleasant mouth odor
- No more bleeding gums
- Getting rid of dryness of the lips, oral mucosa and pharynx
- Reinforce the joints of the jaw
The oil miraculously works not only on the oral cavity. As practice shows, it is a General tonic for the body. The lymphatic system is additionally protected by organic substances present in the oils.
- Disappears headache, often caused by intoxication
- Corrected a hormonal imbalance
- Reduced a variety of inflammatory processes
- Gastrointestinal tract works like a clock
- The symptoms of bronchitis are removed at the expense of softening of the mucous
- Kidneys start to function better
- Insomnia retreats when the body heals as a whole
- Clears the liver
- Reduced sensation of pain for different diseases
- The body blooms, full of useful organic acids
Sesame oil — a powerful antioxidant. It contains vitamin E in a high concentration of polyunsaturated acids. Bad cholesterol, in the liver, is easily removed in this antioxidant that brings great health benefits.
The antibacterial properties of sesame oil are perfectly manifested in the fight against tooth decay and a variety of stomatitis. After 45 days of use harmful bacteria completely disappear from the mouth!
