Want to know what your soul wants? Find out the answer right now!
Card 1: balance
You all try to find a balance: to follow the logic or intuition, listen to resum or heart. Trying to follow the morality, you always stand up for justice and equality.
Your soul longs to feel some real feelings, but first you must realize their true desires.
Map 2: success
Your soul dreams of success. You want to be the best, to gain the respect and admiration of others. Despite the fact that your loved ones and so you really appreciate, you need much more, but you are afraid to take steps to achieve your goal.
Be sure the result is worth the risk. You will succeed and you will be really happy!
Map 3: freedom
You seem to feel that trapped. Too much thinking about others, you really forget about their own needs.
Of course, to wish others the best is fine, but helping everyone around, you receive no benefits.
Prioritize, and then your life will be much better.