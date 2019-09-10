Want to live longer? To give up these drinks
Get ready, fans of sweet and diet carbonated beverages! Perhaps this article will make you think about how to abandon your favorite soda.
A new study, which was attended by over 450,000 people from 10 European countries over 19 years, showed that those who drank two or more cups of any kind of soda a day had a higher risk of dying from any cause death than people who drank less than a glass of each month. None of them had cancer, diabetes, heart disease or stroke before participating in the experiment.
A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine showed that men and women who drank two or more cups per day of sweet soft drinks had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders, while those who drank the same amount of diet drinks, were exposed to a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
“The relationship with diseases of the digestive system in an interesting study,” said Dr. Sharon Horesh Bergquist, assistant Professor of medicine Emory University School in Atlanta (GA).
“Experimental evidence suggests that high sugar consumption can disrupt the intestinal barrier. This will lead to a leaky gut will cause inflammation of the gut will change the intestinal microbiota and increase susceptibility to intestinal infections, she said. — These effects can increase the susceptibility to diseases of the digestive system”.
The total consumption of soft drinks in the study was also associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, but not with Alzheimer’s disease or cancer.
Soft drinks were defined as “low-calorie and diet carbonated soft drinks”, “carbonated soft drinks” such as Cola and lemonade, and “fruit cordials or liqueurs”, which are non-alcoholic concentrated syrup, is usually mixed with sugar and water. In this study, one glass of soft drink was 8 fluid ounces or 250 milliliters; of a typical Bank’s worldwide soda holds 12 fluid ounces or 355 milliliters.
In February, the American heart Association released a study which found that drinking two or more artificially sweetened beverages a day is associated with an increased risk of strokes, heart attacks and early death in women older than 50 years.
Previous studies have shown a link between diet drinks and stroke, dementia, type 2 diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome, which can lead to heart disease and diabetes.
In March, a study published in the journal Circulation, used data 80 500 women included in this study health of nurses, and almost 40,000 men who participated in the study health workers. It was found that women who drank more than two servings of sugary drinks a day — defined as a standard glass bottle or Bank — had a 63% increased risk of premature death compared with women who drank them less than once a month. Men who did the same thing, had an increased risk of 29%.
It was found that the replacement of one sweet drink per day artificially sweetened reduces the risk of premature death, but eating four or more artificially sweetened beverages increases the risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease in women.
While the above studies showed a link between soft drinks and cancer, another study published in the BMJ in July, confirmed it. The study involved more than 100,000 French adults and found that drinking just a small Cup of sweet drink per day — 100 ml, approximately one-third the usual soda cans — was increased to 18% of the total cancer risk and up to 22% risk of breast cancer.
This and other studies on the relationship between diet, sweet drinks and health risks are observational and cannot prove causality. Scientists say that such research has a serious limitation because it is impossible to determine whether health problems of subjects with specific artificial sweetener, by type of beverage, obese or have other hidden health problem.
“The reason for these associations is unclear, said Bergquist. — Other potential biological causes may be related to experimental data linking the consumption of artificial sweeteners with the addiction to sugar, stimulation of appetite and glucose intolerance”.
If you still decided to abandon the use of soft drinks, here are some tips on how to do it with the least mental anguish.
Reduce gradually
“Cut one serving a day for as long as you completely abandon soft drinks,” said nutritionist and member of the CNN Lisa Dreyer.
“It can help you to reduce the costs,” she added. In the end, you can replace soft drinks, Seltzer or sparkling water if you want carbonation”.
Find analogue soda
Speaking of carbonation, for many people the solution is fizzy drinks. Find carbonated Seltzer water or mix fruit juice with soda water. “You can’t go wrong with blueberry or pomegranate juice,” said registered dietitian Rahaf al Bochi. One caveat: try to drink your sparkling with a meal, not as otdelnosti. Any soda can ruin the enamel on your teeth. This is because carbon dioxide, which turns water into bubbles, it becomes carbonic acid in your mouth that can damage your teeth.
Eat natural sweets
Satisfy your passion for sugar, replacing the harmful sweets for naturally sweet foods for example, fruits and dates that contain “healthy vitamins, minerals and biologically active chemical substances, called phytonutrients”.
“Consumption of dried fruit leads to a slow, not a sharp rise in blood sugar,” said Dr. Bergquist.
She also offers to give up sugar for two weeks.
“Our taste buds regenerate every two weeks,” she said. — This means that if you can overcome the intense attraction to sugar during the first two weeks your taste buds adjust to natural products”.
Change habits
We depend on routine and rituals. Just like when people may want to smoke (e.g., after eating). Find out what your usual triggers and try to replace it. Bored at the table? Call a friend before you get to the soda.
Drink tea
Try to replace caffeine-containing sodas to green or black tea, says nutritionist al Bochi.
“You will receive the desired dose of caffeine without added sugar, and also get a good dose of antioxidants”, she added.
“Herbal teas, say, hibiscus, passion fruit, berries, peppermint, tasty and pleasant without adding sugar or calories,” says nutritionist drayer.
Drink more water
Bring a water bottle or put a pitcher of ice water beside the table. If it is easily available to you, you are more likely to drink water than sweet drinks. If you don’t like plain water, Dreyer suggested to add some taste notes:
“Try to pour the fruit water — you can buy a jug, fill it with water and then add slices of oranges, lemons, strawberries, watermelon or any other fruits that you like that water filled with fruit flavor and was sweeter,” she said.
Sometimes allow myself a sweet drink
And finally, from time to time allow yourself a drink.
“Remember that drinking a sweet drink occasionally, will not have a negative impact on health,” said al Bochi. — Allow yourself to enjoy all the drinks, keeping in mind how it fits into your overall healthy diet is the key to a healthy relationship with food.”