Want to “overcome” currency: the journalist said about a new Scam Putin against Russians
The Kremlin wants to “squeeze out” ordinary Russians of their foreign exchange savings. This was stated in his video known Russian journalist Alexander the Centurion.
“Soon, within a month, the dollar suddenly dropped to 55 rubles per dollar. According to psychologists, this figure is sufficient for people who have a lot of currency, so they have begun to get rid of the currency”, — he said.
According to him, “security officers and bandits in power really need currency.”
“They want to squeeze your own currency, and apparently they decided to do it in August. Perhaps the dollar will drop to 49 rubles per dollar and even lower! It will be a mass deliverance from the currency that you need for the ruling group. It is believed that currency, a lot of population and it should be released!” said the Centurion.
According to him, after this fall will be a sharp rise and the dollar may cost more than $ 100.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” informed opposition politician Leonid Gozman said that the information war against Russia are not Western politicians and the Russian leadership.
