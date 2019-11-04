Want to return to the stage: star of the 90s shocked the judges at the casting of “X-factor” (photo)
Broadcast STB released the final casting of the 10th season of the vocal show “X-factor”. Among the lucky ones who jumped into the last car and got a chance to compete in training camp, — the soloist of the choir, backing singer Natalia Mogilev and honored artist of Ukraine.
First on stage, the show took a rousing group Romax. Guys made to dance the whole room, could not resist and Olya Polyakova, by starting with all in place. Dmitry Shurov commented that this performance was only saved by Poliakov and said a firm “no”. But other judges have supported the team, and the group walked away with the verdict of three “Yes”.
Party casting Nazar Kornyak, lives in the village and sings in the choir. His operatic performance of the famous songs of Alessandro Safina “Luna Tu” earned four “Yes” from the judges, and hug Nastya Kamensky, who after the speech went on stage to the guy to support it.
Nazar Kornyak
To conquer the judges came and backing vocalist Natalia Mogilev — Maria Moskvitina. The girl long time on the stage, but got tired of working in the shadow of the famous singer. To fulfill the dream and become a solo artist, Maria decided to participate in the festive season of the vocal show. And for the song Nikolay Noskov “worth It” received from the judges, four “Yes”.
Maria Moskvitina
Also “X-factor” came popular in the ‘ 90s, a Ukrainian singer, songwriter and honored artist of Ukraine Marina Odolska (pictured in the header). She is a mother of four, wants to be back on the big stage. Casting Marina performed her own song, but her surprise could not all members of the jury.
Dmitry Shurov admitted that he was expecting from this performance more.
— The song “Tvy litak” in those days was very progressive for the Ukrainian scene, — said Dmitry. — You were interesting then. But why now decided to make it so obvious?! Where did that Marina, which was a new, progressive? Does it exist still?
Nevertheless, she received three “Yes” and went to the training camp.
Well made and another participant — Shain Lee. Only his face, the girl hiding behind the massive sunglasses is outrageous and even the judges remark that when speaking Shain Lee lacked eye contact, didn’t force her to show his face. However, this did not stop the performer to advance to the next stage.
Shain Lee
Quite a stir on the stage of the project staged a Valentine Naumenko. And all because it works concert Director Olya Polyakova. The singer lamented the fact that at the auditions already lost my nanny (Lyudmila Bazelyuk in the first issue of casting was brought to tears Olga and the entire hall and went to training camp), and remain still without concert Director she did not want to. Nevertheless, it is the voice Polyakova was decisive, and Valentine has passed to the next stage.
Went to the training camp and 17-year-old fan of Nastya Kamenskih Anastasia Markiv. She conquered the judges with an incredible look and energy, and her idol NK said that girl during the performance was similar to the forest Mavka.
Anastasia Markiv
25-year-old Artem Topal was already on the “X-factor” in the ninth season, however, not alone, but as the frontman of the group Coral Reef. Then the team left the show in training camp, but this year, Artem decided to take into account all the errors and set to live. While he successfully goes to his goal and in training camp has already passed.
Three “Yes” was heard and the group “Marno s poyasnenie”. Did not stop them even “no” from Nastya Kamensky, who said that he sees guys on the “X-factor”.
Success expected and 15-year-old fan Oksana Marchenko Ernest Gogia.
— I wish you were in the category of boys, you are very talented, — commented on his statement Nastya Kamensky.
The last participant of the auditions for the tenth season was Anya VA. The girl was formerly in the group “18+”, but the band never became popular. Now she writes and sells songs, and “X-factor” also has decided to sponsor the premiere of the original composition.
Anya VA
Song appreciated Nastya Kamensky, saying that it was written in the European tradition. But Igor Kondratyuk found it banal and said “no.” However, three “Yes” from the other members of the jury were for Anya’s ticket to training camp.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” admitted Anna whose comment was most looking forward to and why she didn’t like Igor Kondratyuk.
— Anya, it seems, from the jury you got?
— In terms of songs, I agree with everything. It really need to do more interesting rytmiczna. I really wanted to show something different. It was only a sketch, but it was very important to come to the stage of the “X-factor” with their creativity. Then I will finalize and release the song.
Whose review would you like to hear most?
— Dmitry Shurov. I knew he would appreciate the performance of the piano. Like Nastya. Thank you Olya Polyakova, she gave me a chance to go show themselves further. And Igor Kondratyuk… I went to him for “Karaoke on the Maidan” about 10 years ago. Perhaps it is me since not loves. But I’ll show what I can do! I think that “X-factor” is more than a good voice. It’s about personality when you have something to say. I still have a lot to say, so here I am.
— Who coaches the team would like to get?
— You want to Andrey Danilko. Just love it! With all my heart and soul. He is so kind, open, sincere. I think we would be good together.
— You’re not the first time you try your hand at “X-factor”?
— Since the first season. I was then 13 years old — I was too small. A year later, the producers said they would call back, nobody did. Then I just stopped going. And after a while signed a contract, which did not have the right to participate in vocal show. And so a year ago I was freed and immediately remembered about the project — think, for artists, it’s a great start.
The auditions anniversary season would end. However, behind the scenes show hostess Dasha Tregubova found out that the guy who was standing next to her as support Ani VA — Jura Kanelos, 10 years ago in the first season of the show, being 14-year-old boy, won the audience and judges of the project. Therefore, together with his girlfriend Anya Dasha managed to persuade Yuri to get on stage and perform in front of judges.
— I didn’t mind, if you won the 10th season of the “X-Factor”, — told the guy Igor Kondratyuk. — You’re talented, and it’s gone nowhere. You have four “Yes”.
This is unprecedented on the show, when the party came to support a friend and myself went to training camp.
According to the results of telecasting in training camp were more than a hundred participants. But only 12 of them will be able to show themselves in the air, which will start in early December. As previously reported “FACTS”, Igor Kondratyuk told why the great expectations he puts on the airs of the “X-factor”.
