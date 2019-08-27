“Wanted as better, and it turned out as always”: the girls decided to tweak their appearance in photoshop, but something went wrong
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Modern standards of beauty forced girls to go to any lengths just to be able to attract attention and to join the society. After all, the current measurements close to impossible ideals. Because they either do this or turn to photoshop.
That’s just a photoshop, not everyone is able to “communicate “you”” — the program difficult to learn. Because often it turns out that making an attempt to bring them closer to ideals with a photo editor leads to failure. Trying to increase or decrease, to smooth out or “paint” girls can play too and not notice all those schools that have done.
We offer you to read a selection such bad shots:
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—