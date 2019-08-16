Wanted to check: Dmitry Andreychenko from Missouri came with a rifle in Walmart
Less than a week after there was a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso (TX), in a Walmart in Springfield (mo) came a young man in uniform, lightweight body armor and semi-automatic rifle AR-15. About it writes BBC.
Eyewitnesses and cameras that are installed in the store showed that a man came to the shop at about 17:00 and started to take pictures of the event on the smartphone is still out of the car. He pulled from the trunk of a bullet-proof vest and a rifle, and entered the store, took a shopping cart and continuing to shoot.
The store Manager called the police, pulled the fire alarm and panicked shoppers rushed to the door.
A young man with a rifle quick step went to the emergency exit. There he met a former firefighter who had a license to carry firearms. He pulled out a gun, shouting: “Hands up!”. The young man obeyed.
The police arrived three minutes later and put the cuffs on him. In addition to the rifle, he found the pistol with a cartridge in the chamber. In the car of the detainee found more than a hundred rounds.
“To be honest, he was pretty lucky he survived,” said the Lieutenant of local police Mike Lucas.
On Friday, August 9, the authorities announced the name of the detainee: Dmitry Andreychenko. On their pages in social networks guy writes that hails from Portland (or). In recent years in these places settled tens of thousands of Russian Pentecostals. It is unclear, were arrested one of them, but, judging by his posts, he’s very devout.
For example, he quoted in Instagram the 16th section of “the Epistle to the Romans the Holy Apostle Paul”: “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone who believes: first for the Jew, then for Ellen”.
Andriychenko believes not only in the Lord, but Donald trump and weapons. He published his photo in a t-shirt with the inscription: “I love my Lord, his wife and their weapons”.
Detainee uses a Latin phrase Molon labe, “come and take”, which I repeat with a call to American supporters of the Second amendment to the Constitution guaranteeing the right to arms.
From the records Andreichenko in social networks, it follows that he married in March 2016 and he has a child.
“I love family life!” writes his wife in Facebook.
Walking through the Department store, he exchanged remarks with buyers, one of whom asked, “Why are you walking around in body armor and with a rifle?”. According to one witness, the wife “did not seem surprised. He didn’t seem angry. He looked like he was happy with what was happening.”
As follows from the police report about the incident, Andreichenko said after the arrest that he “wanted to check whether in this respect Walmart the Second amendment”, and had a video on the case if he was ordered to leave the premises. He stated that he had intended to buy bags for products and wasn’t expecting the reactions that caused its appearance.
On questioning, he explained: “It’s Missouri. I believed that if we were somewhere in new York or California, there would be people panicked”.
Judging by social networks, Andreichenko not like Muslims, transgender and Walmart. From his posts in Facebook, that he’s outraged when in February, Walmart raised the age limit for buying weapons from 18 to 21 years.
“I hate Walmart. They will not sell you the rifle and ammo, if you’re under 21 — “New rule”. However, I can enter the store with a gun 40 caliber, and nobody won’t tell me anything. Ridiculous.”, — wrote Andreichenko.
He was clearly referring to existing Missouri law allowing citizens to openly carry weapons. He, however, did not consider the clause, it was held that the weapon cannot be displayed “with an angry or threatening look”.
According to the police of Springfield, and wife, shared his plans with his wife, “and she told him that it’s stupid. She noted that he was just an immature boy.” Similarly reacted to this idea and his sister.
Andreichenko was accused of “terrorist threats” of the second degree, which under the law of Missouri, “irresponsible and deliberately ignore the risk that may cause the evacuation, quarantine or closure of some part of the buildings, houses, public places or transport facility.”
In the case of a convicted, wife could face up to 4 years in prison and a fine up to 10 thousand dollars.
