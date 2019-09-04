Wanted to keep the family together: Glory Kaminska told about the complex relationship with former husband
The famous singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, a divorce which came as a great surprise, made a Frank admission about the complicated family life with ex-husband Edgar Kaminsky.
They were called one of the most beautiful and strong pairs of Ukrainian show-business, they had lovely children — son Leon and daughter Laura. But it turned out that all is not rosy in this family.
“There were moments when we wanted to get a divorce. This desire was periodically experiencing both. Filed in the registry office, then taken away,” said Glory Kaminska in the comments to the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”, but asked not to release it on the air.
It is known that in 2017, the initiator of the divorce was just Edgar. Glory to the last tried to keep the family together. On 1 July it became known that the couple officially divorced. The reasons for the gap are not known. Say they were too different. And Edgar called his criteria for the perfect woman and hinted at the complex relationship ex-wife to his mother.
After a divorce, the Fame leads an active life, demonstrate a chic figure in a swimsuit. She recently spent a memorable holiday with friends on a yacht.
