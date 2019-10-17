Wanted to kidnap and threatened with a gun: Russia attacked a 15-year-old blogers for likes
15-year-old blogers and popular Russian singer Katya Adushkin in broad daylight attacked with a gun.
About this she said in Instagram.
According to Agustinoy when she returned home from the gym, she was approached by a young man and asked for directions to the subway. Then he began stalking her, attacked her, grabbed the gun and said “jerk”.
Have blogers fell to the ground, backpack and jacket, has attracted the attention of passers-by, so they decided to help the girl. But the young man pointed the gun at passers-by, then blogers, stating that he would shoot. He began to count to three, the gun not fired, and the guy ran.
Kate in tears ran home, her parents contacted the police and was surprised: it turned out, it was a “prank”. It was attended by seven guys who have been watching Kate and even tried to kidnap her. They were all shot on the phone “attack” to launch the video on YouTube and promote your channel. However, very Kate warned.
