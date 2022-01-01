War in Ukraine: why Renault throws in the towel in Russia

Reluctant to part with its juicy Lada, the French manufacturer bowed to calls for a boycott. It could sell its share in its subsidiary AvtoVAZ.

I subscribe for 1€ the 1st month

The pressure was too strong for the Losange. “The political panorama had become too complicated”, indicates a source. , in a tweet, called for a global boycott of Renault and accused it of being “Putin's war sponsor”, the French group was forced to throw in the towel. In the evening, the manufacturer announced in a press release suspending “from this day” the “activities of the Renault factory in Moscow” and evaluating “the possible options concerning its participation” in its Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, which produces the Lada. To date, it is one of the few manufacturers present in Russia to be considered

Consult our file: War in Ukraine