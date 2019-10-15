War is not the end: Ryan Reynolds zatrollit Hugh Jackman in his birthday
Congratulations to the actor launched a new round of confrontation.
Comic skirmishes and practical jokes Jackman and Reynolds years exchanged with each other, reached its climax at the hall of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where known for the role of Wolverine actor was presented his new concert program of The Man. The Music. The Show. Directly on the huge screen appeared a video in which Ryan Reynolds congratulates friend’s 50th anniversary. It looked sincere and sweet, but only at first.
In the video, Reynolds, dressed in a festive paper hat, first greeted with Jackman and said that he wanted to congratulate him on his birthday. Then he earnestly plays the famous song Happy Birthday To You and suddenly switches to coarse language, accompanied by a waving middle finger, which, thankfully, is hidden by the censor.
In his Twitter account Jackman has posted a video about his birthday, noting:
At first I thought, hmm, now I have to apologize. But then.
Then there is the mention of Ryan Reynolds. The latter, incidentally, in the feast day decided not to stick to one video message and posted on the profile in Instagram sharing a photo with Hugh Jackman, whose face is hidden by a sticker with a picture of a birthday cake.
We will remind, a series of endless banter between the actors started from a desire Reynolds once again see Jackman in the role of Wolverine, their characters were able to meet in one movie. It seemed that the controversy about it have already forgotten, as Jackman reminded myself, was published in social networks photo with a scratched hand and signature:
The first time I played #Wolverine and really was bleeding. It is clear that it is the fault of Ryan Reynolds.
The second actor did not remain in the loser, noting that, apparently, Jackman simply “not enough rehearsed”.
Not so long ago Reynolds and Jackman concluded a formal truce and even decided to make a good advertising campaign each other, but I think their fight will never end. And fans is just at hand.