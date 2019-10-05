War Megan and Harry, with the press gaining momentum: Prince sued for another two British edition
War declared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the British press is gaining momentum. As it became known, His Highness has filed a lawsuit against the owners of two other publications — Newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror. This information was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
Harry blames the tabloids illegally intercepting voice messages with his mobile phone.
According to the newspaper Metro, this may be the first case where a member of the Royal family will testify in court in a case against the media.
Details are not yet disclosed, but it is assumed that this refers to incidents early 2000-ies.
The history of wiretapping celebrities, including members of the British Royal family. In 2009 it became known that reporters were able to obtain illicit access to Voicemail about three thousand people, among whom was the then mayor of London, Boris Johnson, actors Hugh Grant and Gwyneth Paltrow, singer George Michael and many others. In 2011, this history has led to a full-scale investigation into the publications, owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and the closure of tabloid News of the World.
published a personal letter of the Duchess to her father. Harry released a very emotional statement with criticisms of the media.
See also: “How stupid teenagers”: Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere almost had a fight over Princess Diana.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter