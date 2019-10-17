Warm autumn in Kiev: the soloist KAZKA pleased a bikini
Soloist of the popular KAZKA zaritska Alexander, who recently hinted at an affair with his colleague showed a photo in a bathing suit.
“We took these pictures yesterday in Kiev. Love this autumn. And today we finished the last track from the album NIRVANA” — signed Sasha pictures, which poses, splashing in the water.
However, Zaritskaya not bathed in the river or in the lake and in the pool with warm water.
Fans of the band have made many compliments to the singer and said that waiting for the album impatiently.
By the way, he recently published a bikini. She confessed that she had long learned to love yourself. And she did it.
“I have long hated what I saw in the mirror. Hated until, until I realized — the other I will never be. So I have a choice — to sit on a hard diet life, to count calories in convulsions from fear to outweigh the daily rate or understand what I am what I am, and try to improve their form. I for a happy life”, she said.
We will remind that earlier American singer demi Lovato blasted the network candid photos and recognition about how hard it is to accept your body.
