Warm-up before winter in the Midwest and northeast United States is the snowfall
Although the official beginning of winter in America, more months, in some regions of the country, the snow season is already opened. According to messages of weather forecasters, in the Midwest and in the northeastern part of the United States is moving winter storm which will bring “moderate snowfall”.
The center for weather forecasting National weather service said that storm system will bring the first “moderate snowfall” in some parts of the Eastern Great lakes, the Northern part of the Middle Atlantic and New England until Friday inclusive. This writes Fox News.
According to senior meteorologist Fox News Janice Dean, this week a series of weak storms in the Northern plains caused the snow to rain in these regions, setting the stage for more winter weather.
“A little cold air is moving in this direction, — said Dean in “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. — In the forecast of light snow. Along the coast snow is not expected but we will see moderate snowfall in the Great lakes and in the inner part of the North-East of the country.”
WPC said that the two “strong” cold front will pass through Central and Eastern United States, with the result that the temperature everywhere will be significantly below the average — this happens between Thursday and early next week.
Thursday, November 7, when the region will be a cold front in the North-East are expected rain and snow.
“On Friday, when the front exits the coast of New England, a low-pressure system can develop and strengthen, which will lead to a small amount of snow — light to moderate, says the WPC. — The best chance of increasing snow cover is larger than 4 inches (10 centimeters) currently extends from Northern Pennsylvania to Maine, but there remains uncertainty about the exact number and location”.
According to AccuWeather, in some parts of Pennsylvania and upstate new York the snow cover can range from 1 to 3 (2.5-5 cm) or 3 to 6 inches (or 7.6-15.2 cm), and in New England, the figures would be higher. Cold rain will probably pass in the direction from Philadelphia to new York and then later in Boston as you move the storm to the North.
Wet snow is also possible, because the first cold front will pass Friday night, and on Sunday and Monday the Great lakes will cross the second, according to forecasters. Once the storm leaves, it is expected that cold temperatures will remain.
Temperature below zero on Saturday to cover the territory from the southern to the Central parts of the Mississippi, and the minimum a single digit is possible in the Northern plains on Monday.
“Next week there are forecasts of more cold air with greater chance of snow,” said Dean.
Although winter officially begins in America on December 21, government weather forecasters reported that there may be some “large fluctuations” due to variable weather conditions. National oceanic and atmospheric administration in their forecast for the winter said that for most of US this winter, promise a higher than average temperature in winter with wetter than normal period from December to February in the Northern parts of the country.
But forecasters acknowledged that the global climate patterns that affect winter weather conditions, weak this year, leading to difficulty with forecasts.
“The farmers almanac” whose long-term prognosis “based on a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818,” says that “extremely cold winter conditions” will take place in areas East of the Rocky mountains up to the Appalachian mountains — the coldest outbreak of the season will come in the last week of January and continue in early February.
The almanac reported that the upcoming winter will be “filled with lots of UPS and downs on the thermometer.”