Warning NASA: the Earth is approaching asteroid the size of a great pyramid
A potentially hazardous asteroid, which is larger than the pyramid of Cheops, will approach the Earth on 28 August and will be 40 times closer to our planet than Venus. About it writes RIA Novosti.
The diameter of this asteroid 2019 OU1 is 160 meters, which is 20 meters more than the most famous pyramid of Giza – pyramid of Cheops (Khufu).
28 Aug 2019 OU1 will be 40 times closer to Earth than Venus. The asteroid will raskinetsya to our planet at a distance of about one million kilometers.
The European space Agency (ESA) has updated the list of “potentially dangerous” to Earth celestial bodies and warned about the asteroids that will fly (or flew) near the Earth, writes 42.Tut.By.
The first asteroid that flew close to Earth in August, was 2019 ON — a length of about 55 meters, it missed us on August 1.
Then there was the asteroid 2006 QQ23 with the expected diameter of 570 meters. According to estimates of the Centre for the study of near-earth objects NASA, it had to fly past the Earth on August 10.
The third asteroid just missed us August 12 — it’s called a 454 094 2013 BZ45 to a length of 250 meters, and it must pass at a distance 0,04352 astronomical units or about 6.5 million kilometers.
The following — known as the 2018 PN22 — closer to the planet on August 17 at a distance 0,04385 and.e. or about 6.5 million kilometers. It has a length of almost 19 metres.
And 110-meter asteroid 2016 PD1 fly past on 26 August at the distance of 0,02925 and.e. (more than four million miles).
The asteroid 2002 JR100 has a length of approximately 82 metres, it is expected that it will approach the Earth on August 27 and 0,04963.e. (over seven million kilometers).
The closest to the date the incident is a hypothetical collision of Earth with an asteroid 2006QV89. According to experts of Agency, this can happen on 9 September 2019.
The probability of such an event — one chance in seven thousand. Now the asteroid is about 6.7 million kilometers from Earth.
Topping the list of potential threats asteroid 2010RF12. His collision with the Ground is considered the most likely. Experts suggest that dangerous rapprochement of the body with the Earth will happen in the year 2095. Collision probability — one chance in 16.
But the worst for humanity is the asteroid 290751950DA his incredible size reaches 2 km. one can only hope that humanity has a chance to survive the encounter with him. Gives hope only that the probability of collision is 1 in 7000, writes TSN.