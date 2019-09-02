Was a freak and an outcast: Sedokova complained to my childhood in Kiev and showed the school photos
Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, who lives in Russia, complained in social networks on school years in Kiev.
“At school I was ugly. Outcast and the most unpopular girl. One of those who cries in the bathroom when at the disco everyone is dancing in pairs,” — said the singer, adding a school picture.
She noted that she was not loved at school. “Probably affected the poverty in which we lived, the lack of clothes, a music school and the folk music ensemble in addition, well, mother, teacher, where do I feel a traitor,” — sure Sedokova.
According to her, with her friends, because she “didn’t smoke, didn’t drink”. “So, forgive me. I hated school and School hated me”, — concluded the singer.
She also wished all the students to believe in themselves.
