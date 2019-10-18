Was a goth: daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk a lot of “I drank my mother’s blood”
In our day, the daughter “perfect nanny” Anna Zavorotnyuk — perhaps the closest the man for her. However, there was a period in the life of a popular actress, when her relationship with her daughter was strained and far from ideal.
This was told “Komsomolskaya Pravda” on condition of anonymity, the colleague Anastasia Zavorotnyuk at the actor’s workshop.
According to her, Anya at the time was passionate about the Gothic subculture and looked accordingly. So was her behavior.
“She wore heavy combat boots with spikes, metal collars, black dresses. Became sullen and reclusive, stopped to be photographed with their parents”,says colleague of the actress.
According to friend Anastasia Zavorotnyuk never complained about his daughter, but actually closest to me knew that Anya fairly drank her blood. It has even come to the point that the girl left school and stopped to chat with the parents.
If you look at the bright and festive photos from the wedding of Anastasia and Peter Chernyshev 11 years ago, a teenage girl stands on them, a black spot. Just imagine: in the Church (!) young Anya came in the Gothic outfit with a huge cross on his chest.
Fortunately, with age she has settled down and made peace with mom.
It passed only with time — closer to 16 years Anna has blossomed — grew his hair, began to dress up in short dresses. And apologized to mom.
“Sorry, mA’am, that so many drink your blood”,— it repented the girl in one interview.
A year later — at age 17 — Anna officially took his mother’s surname instead of his father’s (striukove)
As previously reported “FACTS”, today Anna Zavorotnyuk is an aspiring businesswoman and strongly supports the mother in particular, and information.
