Was a thief “famous” Russian robot again disgraced

Robot “Fedor” in Russia, who was sent to the International space station (ISS), disgraced because of the brazen theft of someone else’s photo.

It is reported by Telegram-channel Varlamov News.

“Robot “Fedora”, sent to ISS, for some reason not learned that to give someone else for her – it’s not pretty! Our astronaut was a thief photos! Well, judging by his Twitter! This picture was at the time pretty well sold on the Internet because it shows the biggest complex of greenhouses in Europe — in Spain and Almeria. It vooon the white area on the coast,” — said the publication.

The original stolen photos

