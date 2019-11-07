Was aiming for the Apple on his head, and shot below: the actor from “Game of thrones” could become a killer (video)
The actor from the Saga “Game of thrones” Jason Momoa, who played Daenerys husband could get a police report because of its controversial new entertainment — archery. This writes the KP.
Partner for the dangerous classes, “the head of the dothraki” chose an English TV presenter and actor James Corden.
After the men rode together on a motorcycle and beaten eggs, they decided to “play Robin hood”.
Cord with the Apple on his head was the target, and Jason Momoa closed his eyes with a black blindfold and took a bow. Probably wanted to show that possession of weapons is not worse than his character Khal Drogo.
Fortunately, before Jason shot his colleague quickly exposed itself instead of the mannequin and I was right: Momoa was not the Apple but the top of the doll, which, incidentally, is lower than cord.
The publication reports that so Momoa usually spends free time. So, a week ago, the actor has shown his fearlessness, feeding a bear by mouth. He gave the animal cookies lips.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the life of the other stars of “Game of thrones” Richard Madden recently appeared under the threat: during his filming with Angelina Jolie in the movie “the Eternal” on the site found the bomb.
