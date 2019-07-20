Was bitten by a mosquito or gnats: get rid of itching will help a folk remedy
The expert said, at home you can get rid of the itching caused by the insect bite.
Summer is favourite time. People relax in the sun by the water or go to parks and forests to cook kebabs. But the holidays can dampen gnats, mosquitoes, flies and many other biting insects. After the bite of midges, the skin remains red spot that begins to itch terribly. The itching can get very difficult, even for a few days.
– Now there are all sorts of sprays, which protect against insect bites, but they are not always effective. We often do not notice how we were bitten only see the consequences in the form of red spots on the skin. Severe itching does not live quietly, and to get rid of it usually help special ointments. But what if they are not at hand? Then you will help simple products, which are in every house, – says dermatologist Oleg Wachtel.
The expert described four simple product that will help to stop scratching the bite of a mosquito, Midge or other insect.
- Ice cube. Cold best cure for a bothersome itch. If there is no ice and the frozen vegetables. Apply them to the bite for 5-10 minutes;
- Baking soda. It is by no means impossible to RUB into the skin. However, you can mix the baking soda and water. Soak cotton pad in this solution and apply to the skin;
- Oatmeal. This porridge should be cooked without any additives. Apply to a cotton pad and then press firmly to the uncomfortable zone.
- Tea bag. Brew the tea bags, gently squeeze it and apply it on the itchy place.