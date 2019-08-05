Was covered in blood: the judge of “Masterchef” told about the behind the scenes of the project (photo)
The STB is preparing for the airing of the ninth season of “Masterchef,” one of the winners of which were shared with the “FACTS” their recipes. The second time a judge of the reality will be Vladimir Yaroslavskiy — cook with 22 years experience. And chef Vladimir works for fourteen years. He trained in restaurants included in the list of Michelin in the UAE, USA, Spain, UK and Italy. Additional culinary education Yaroslavl received in France, as a permanent participant of the international festival “Week of chiefs”.
One of the best chefs of Ukraine, Vladimir Yaroslavskiy recognizes that participation in the project “Masterchef” was an interesting experience. Vladimir has been called the most strict judge of the project, and his comments are waiting with trepidation to see all the participants. With Lisa Glinsky and Hector Jimenez-Bravo, Vladimir spent several months filming the ninth season of “Masterchef”.
On the eve of the premiere of the show in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” Vladimir Yaroslavskiy shared his impressions from the shooting and participants and also revealed the secret of his summer menu.
— Vladimir, what are your impressions of the ninth season? Because right after the professionals you were working with Amateurs.
I know, Amateurs in the work are quite different from professionals. They still hard to predict the outcome, because there is much experience with the products. If professionals came from the understanding base, the classics, the Amateurs gaining their experience right here and now. However, I am really glad they have this school as the project “Masterchef”. In addition, the winner will have the opportunity to study at Le Cordon Bleu and become a real talented chef!
— Are you quite strict judge…
But as an Amateur I became more lenient. Sometimes, though, there are challenging moments. For example, when I talk in detail about the combinations of side dish for fish, and I bring the fish with polenta. But polenta is absolutely not goes well with fish taste. It turns out, I have to assess the polenta separately, the fish separately, because together is not a dish.
— What is the competition of the current season you remember the most?
About the contests I argue not from the point of view of spectator, but as a person from the inside. When I evaluate the competition, the most important of all, what dish will succeed in these conditions. We put a fairly complex framework for the participants to come out of the comfort zone and created interesting dishes. I can only say that the participants will run a lot this season, taking the guests of honor.
I remember the contest “the Black room”: the participants one by one had to go in a totally black room, where they had to touch to choose the ingredients for your meals. I remember one guy climbed fingers in a bowl of cow blood, not realized it, and started it to try. And when she comes back from the room, she was covered in blood! It was amusing to observe how participants of reality behaved in absolute darkness.
Even this season there is a competition in which the students will taste the dish and guess the ingredients that it includes. Very interesting to see who how the receptors. And one participant even tried to hide between the teeth of the ingredient, then to see what he got! However, we are in time exposed. And from that moment decided to give all our participants after tasting the water.
— What impressed you most during the casting of the project?
— What really struck me is the fact that once again a large number of people brought dishes of salmon. You know, it has already become commonplace. I would probably be more happy if casting someone interesting prepared, for example, carp — our Ukrainian fish. Or walleye, tulecke, the Rapana. In fact, we have plenty of interesting their local products, which are definitely worth paying attention to.
— The shooting of the project took place in the summer, when most people go on vacation…
Yes, it came out that my summer is going to work. Previously, every month I traveled, but this year, the rest still only in the plans. However, I think I will have time to go to Barcelona is my favorite city, laze on the beach, eat delicious food… I Hope my brain will rest there, and I brought a job lot of new ideas.
— As a chef, what do you now suggest to try out the products? Interesting how you can cook vegetables and fruits which are in abundance?
Right now appear white Carpathian mushrooms. So I advise you not to miss the season. This year’s freak awesome apricots and cherries. From sweet cherries to make a compote and add the tarragon or thyme is a tasty an interesting combination. We mainly cherries don’t cook, just eat plates. But it is also delicious! I believe there is nothing wrong, after all there are some basic things that come from childhood and they will forever remain the most tasty. Besides cherries fairly neutral taste. That cherry already you can cook. Apricot, too, is not often used in the dishes, because it is quite watery and not very bright. Peach is already brighter in taste. For example, peach can fry on the grill and add to salads. By the way, halves of apricots can be baked in the oven with blue cheese and also to add to green salads.
— What food is your favorite now?
Ice cream. Chocolate ice cream! Cook it yourself. Generally I eat a lot of berries and fruits. From meat I love chicken. But in any case, no ice cream anywhere!
